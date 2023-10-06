



Africa Melane interviews Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control with the Department of Health.

Two children in the West Rand have died after allegedly eating poisonous food from a taxi rank on Wednesday night.

This comes just days after two four-year-old children died allegedly after eating biscuits from a foreign-owned spaza shop in Soweto.

Should the investigation determine that the cause of death was the result of poor safety, under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetic and Disinfectants Act, the entity can be shutdown, says Campbell.

She adds that municipalities have the responsibility to enforce the Act to ensure that legislation is followed.

One of the ways this is done is with a certificate of accountability which is awarded to an owner by an inspector who agrees that they are trained in food safety and are exercising regulations to ensure that food safety is of a priority.

Campbell says that everyone – from manufacturers to consumers – have the responsibility to follow safe food practices.

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

Food safety is everybody's business. Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control – Department of Health

Where the municipalities have strengthened and trained the street food vendors, they are very much alert to the need to ensure safe food. Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control – Department of Health

This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How do we enforce food safety in South Africa?