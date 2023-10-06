[LISTEN] How do we enforce food safety in South Africa?
Africa Melane interviews Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control with the Department of Health.
Two children in the West Rand have died after allegedly eating poisonous food from a taxi rank on Wednesday night.
This comes just days after two four-year-old children died allegedly after eating biscuits from a foreign-owned spaza shop in Soweto.
Should the investigation determine that the cause of death was the result of poor safety, under the Foodstuffs, Cosmetic and Disinfectants Act, the entity can be shutdown, says Campbell.
She adds that municipalities have the responsibility to enforce the Act to ensure that legislation is followed.
One of the ways this is done is with a certificate of accountability which is awarded to an owner by an inspector who agrees that they are trained in food safety and are exercising regulations to ensure that food safety is of a priority.
Campbell says that everyone – from manufacturers to consumers – have the responsibility to follow safe food practices.
RELATED: GP Health working on increasing health awareness after food poisoning incident
RELATED: 2 more children die of apparent food poisoning in Gauteng
Food safety is everybody's business.Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control – Department of Health
Where the municipalities have strengthened and trained the street food vendors, they are very much alert to the need to ensure safe food.Penny Campbell, Director for Food Control – Department of Health
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] How do we enforce food safety in South Africa?
Source : Pexels: Mat Brown
More from Local
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'
This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.Read More
Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
Refugees at Paint City have been evicted by a militant refugee group.Read More
‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness
While some time on your own can be healthy, intense loneliness can be extremely traumatic.Read More
Johannesburg's plan to manage severe water shortages isn’t the answer - expert
The new plan to manage the water crisis isn’t the answer according to water management expert Anja du Plessis.Read More
State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt
Des van Rooyen and Papa Leshabane have officially been announced as members of the Gauteng Enterprise Propellor and Tourism Authority boards.Read More
'Our borders haven't been properly managed since 1994' - Minister Motsoaledi
President Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi announced the Border Management Authority to curb illegal immigration.Read More
SA teacher who was allegedly abused in China now safe in Germany - Dirco
Nolusindiso Hleko uploaded a video to her YouTube page on Thursday detailing her harrowing experience at a pre-school in China.Read More
Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist
The truck came under attack while travelling from KwaDukuza to Westville on Thursday.Read More
39 roads in WC remain closed 10 days after heavy rain, flooding
A cut-off low storm system lashed the province over the Heritage Day long weekend, leaving a trail of destruction in its path with mopping up operations are still taking place 10 days after the storm hit.Read More