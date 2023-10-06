Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children





Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.

A Russian attack on the village of Hroza, south-east of Kharkiv, has killed at least 51 people, including an eight-year-old boy, reported Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

The missile struck on Thursday, while residents of the Hroza village had been attending the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier.

Oleh Synyehubov, Kharkiv's regional head, described the attack as one of the "bloodiest crimes", after more than 20% of its population have been killed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts".

Flowers are brought to the site of the missile attack, where Russia took the lives of 52 people. In the morning, explosions and explosions of cluster munitions were again heard in the village.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/Inlk3y55do ' Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) October 6, 2023

It hurts so much that 589 days of a big war was not enough to make sure russia would not be capable of carrying out such brutal terrorist attacks… when even children are being killed ❤️‍🩹



Video/photos: Freedom TV, Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/D9cL6loXWA ' Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) October 6, 2023

Absolutely no military near there nor Ukrainian forces there... so why would a Russian missile strike at this in the midst of a wake? Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

It looks like somebody somewhere saw a crowd of people and thought that would be a good target. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

