Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
A Russian attack on the village of Hroza, south-east of Kharkiv, has killed at least 51 people, including an eight-year-old boy, reported Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
The missile struck on Thursday, while residents of the Hroza village had been attending the funeral of a Ukrainian soldier.
Oleh Synyehubov, Kharkiv's regional head, described the attack as one of the "bloodiest crimes", after more than 20% of its population have been killed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts".
Flowers are brought to the site of the missile attack, where Russia took the lives of 52 people. In the morning, explosions and explosions of cluster munitions were again heard in the village.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/Inlk3y55do' Devana 🇺🇦 (@DevanaUkraine) October 6, 2023
RELATED: Ukraine strikes Wagner mercenaries in Sudan: 'It's raised the stakes'
It hurts so much that 589 days of a big war was not enough to make sure russia would not be capable of carrying out such brutal terrorist attacks… when even children are being killed ❤️🩹' Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) October 6, 2023
Video/photos: Freedom TV, Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/D9cL6loXWA
Absolutely no military near there nor Ukrainian forces there... so why would a Russian missile strike at this in the midst of a wake?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It looks like somebody somewhere saw a crowd of people and thought that would be a good target.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Pexels: Kevin B
More from World
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.Read More
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels
China is denying the incident took place.Read More
How Nobel prize in medicine winners were integral to developing COVID vaccines
The Nobel prize in medicine was awarded to mRNA pioneers whose discovery was integral to COVID vaccine developmentRead More
Five things that the west doesn’t understand about China’s foreign policy
China’s actions can often surprise the west, which can come from a lack of understanding of their foreign policy.Read More
Revolutionary vaccine could eradicate malaria by 2040 - expert
A new vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation could help rid the world of malaria.Read More
Bedbug panic sweeps France as infestations climb
Bedbugs have reportedly been spotted in cinemas, public transport, and at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport.Read More
Republicans remove US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from office
Kevin McCarthy has been removed after hard-right members from his own party turned against him.Read More
Death rehearsal? Spanish author attends his own funeral
He dug his own grave, bought a coffin, and even got a priest involved.Read More
US brand Abercrombie & Fitch's ex-CEO faces claims of exploiting men for sex
At this stage, nothing has been confirmed and remain allegations.Read More