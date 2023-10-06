[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio





Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born stunt rider Brian Capper (44), who will be entertaining spectators during the Cape Town leg of the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend.

If the need for speed was a person, it would be Brian Capper who revs up showstopping moves for audiences.

Capper's love for motorsport began when he was nine and he knew that he always wanted to "entertain people."

And so he has... from speeding up into the studio, traversing the arch of Moses Mabhida Stadium to performing for crowds at The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (now called NYCB Live Arena) in New York - we can see why Capper's an 11-time super motor champion.

Capper's also a local and international car jumping record-breaker as he jumped over 20 and 21 cars in Australia and South Africa, respectively.

What makes him a speed champ? See for yourself.

Yes, you just witnessed Capper speed up steep spiral stairs into the CapeTalk studios!

How did he do it?

Capper says it takes precision, mental preparation and lots of adrenaline because it's "more than a stunt."

What I do is precision, it's well-calculated and it's much more than what they call a stunt. It wasn't easy and it's the fear of the unknown because you don't know what's coming but you also have to have no fear. Brian Capper - South African-born Stunt Rider

Capper will keep his adrenalin pumping and bring the need for speed to Killarney International Raceway this weekend - just head on over to the fan village.

Capper says all you need to bring along is gees because there will be crowd interactions and a chance for you to try some (safe) stunts of your own.

I don't do much planning, it all depends on the crowd's gees. The better the crowd, the better the show. Brian Capper - South African-born Stunt Rider

Yes, the smell of hot rubber tires still linger in the CapeTalk studios - and we love it!

Image source: CapeTalk social media engagement team