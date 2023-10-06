[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio
Lester Kiewit speaks to South African-born stunt rider Brian Capper (44), who will be entertaining spectators during the Cape Town leg of the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend.
If the need for speed was a person, it would be Brian Capper who revs up showstopping moves for audiences.
Capper's love for motorsport began when he was nine and he knew that he always wanted to "entertain people."
And so he has... from speeding up into the studio, traversing the arch of Moses Mabhida Stadium to performing for crowds at The Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (now called NYCB Live Arena) in New York - we can see why Capper's an 11-time super motor champion.
Capper's also a local and international car jumping record-breaker as he jumped over 20 and 21 cars in Australia and South Africa, respectively.
What makes him a speed champ? See for yourself.
Yes, you just witnessed Capper speed up steep spiral stairs into the CapeTalk studios!
How did he do it?
Capper says it takes precision, mental preparation and lots of adrenaline because it's "more than a stunt."
What I do is precision, it's well-calculated and it's much more than what they call a stunt. It wasn't easy and it's the fear of the unknown because you don't know what's coming but you also have to have no fear.Brian Capper - South African-born Stunt Rider
Capper will keep his adrenalin pumping and bring the need for speed to Killarney International Raceway this weekend - just head on over to the fan village.
Capper says all you need to bring along is gees because there will be crowd interactions and a chance for you to try some (safe) stunts of your own.
I don't do much planning, it all depends on the crowd's gees. The better the crowd, the better the show.Brian Capper - South African-born Stunt Rider
Yes, the smell of hot rubber tires still linger in the CapeTalk studios - and we love it!
More from Sport
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO
Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic.Read More
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring'
Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing.Read More
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!
Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.Read More
FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’
FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup.Read More
[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims
When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast.Read More
Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp calls for replay with Tottenham after VAR chaos
Match officials confirm 'human error' after Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s goal against Tottenham Hotspurs was disallowed.Read More
Morocco, Portugal, and Spain score as joint hosts for FIFA 2030 World Cup
On Wednesday (4 October) FIFA announced that the 2030 tournament will be spread across six countries on three continents.Read More
No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated
South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.Read More
Cricket World Cup begins! Gary Kirsten on South Africa's chance of taking it
The Cricket World Cup kicks off in India today.Read More
More from Entertainment
Spend #AnHourWith singer, songwriter Joshua na die Reën on CapeTalk this Sunday!
He's going to take you on a trip down music memory lane, playing his favourite songs from the 80's and 90's.Read More
An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song
Vicky Sampson will be taking the stage at our 26th birthday event, CapeTalk Classics, on 22 October at the Cabo Beach Club.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More
2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
Shows from sister stations EWN, 702, 947, Kfm and CapeTalk are dominating the list of finalists for this year's Radio Awards.Read More
[PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
'Haunted Mansion' is available to stream on Disney+.Read More
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'
Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop!Read More
'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics
Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje.Read More
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”
Yes! This song is 61 years old, today!Read More