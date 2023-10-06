State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt





JOHANNESBURG - State capture-accused Des van Rooyen and Papa Leshabane have been hired by the Gauteng government.

Van Rooyen and Leshabane have officially been announced as members of the Gauteng Enterprise Propellor and Tourism Authority boards.

MEC for Economic Development, Tasneem Motara, welcomed the board members of Gauteng’s various entities during a swear-in ceremony on Thursday.

The three-year term of office for both boards came to an end on 30 September.

The Department of Economic Development said it received 460 applications for the 31 vacant posts.

The former finance minister was part of the group that made the cut.

In the state capture report, Van Rooyen is linked several times to the controversial Gupta family and for trying to influence a security tender at South African Airways.

Leshabane was a former director of the now-defunct company, Bosasa.

He is also mentioned in the state capture report as being the middleman in brokering corrupt deals between Bosasa and the government.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

