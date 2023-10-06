Streaming issues? Report here
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring'

6 October 2023 11:23 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Lester Kiewit
2023 Cricket World Cup
Good morning Cape Town

Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing.

Lester Kiewit speaks to cricket journalist, Telford Vice who is in Delhi for the Cricket World Cup.

Listen to the verdict below.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup commenced on Thursday (5 October) until 19 November in India.

48 games will be played across 10 grounds and with South Africa playing Sri Lanka tomorrow in Delhi.

RELATED: CRICKET WORLD CUP BEGINS! GARY KIRSTEN ON SOUTH AFRICA'S CHANCE OF TAKING IT

Despite reports confirming that this world cup will boost India's economy by as much as $2.4 billion, there was little spectator support at the opening ceremony.

Kiewit reports that there was only about 20 thousand people in a stadium that has capacity for 132 thousand people.

Kiewit notes "when India plays it will be sold out."

Vice agrees saying that "it's quite strange that this country doesn't seem to care much about cricket unless India plays."

Overall, the cricket notes that the Cricket World Cup makes money for India but no one in India seems to care about it.

RELATED: NO DSTV? NO CRICKET WORLD CUP! SABC REJECTS MULTICHOICE'S BROADCAST RIGHTS OFFER

Cricket is on every television you can see but nobody was taking notice of it because India was not playing. It makes money but it is boring. It's the middle child of cricket.

Telford Vice, Journalist - Cricket

RELATED: SOUTH AFRICAN BROADCASTER KASS NAIDOO JOINS CRICKET WORLD CUP COMMENTARY PANEL

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




