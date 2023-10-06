UCT student pays fees over R100K but 'financial exclusion continues' for others
Lester Kiewit speaks to Zeta Gertson, a law student at UCT about her success in paying off her student debt with help of crowd funding and a very lucky scholarship.
Listen to the Gertson's story below.
In February, Zeta Gertson spoke to Kiewit about paying off her student debt using crowd funding because she "was not poor enough to benefit from NSFAS and not wealthy enough to pay her own fees."
Nine months later, Gertson updates Kiewit saying that she's managed to pay off R108 thousand through crowd sourcing campaigns.
Gertson says people donated amounts from R1000 up to R30 to R40 thousand which helped in paying off her historic student debt.
Gertson says while this amount takes care of her historic debt, she still has 2023 and 2024 fees to think of but her fellow students are not so lucky, calling into question financial inclusion at higher education institutes.
But other students not so lucky. Some are taking years off because paying off fees are holding them back. These are students from disadvantaged backgrounds so their cycle just continues. Financial inclusion in the higher education sector is still an issue - especially at UCT, the fees are ridiculously high.Zeta Gertson, Law Student - UCT
Gertson says that student debt is a national issue and until systems are put in place to help students, strikes like the #feesmustfall will continue.
It's a national problem but come next year registration time, students who can't afford fees will be in the same situation again. There will be strikes again... and it's just the same cycle.Zeta Gertson, Law Student - UCT
Kiewit asks:
1) Should we introduce a way to pay off funds after graduation once you start working and how will this work?
2) Is it fair for students to be stressed about ways to pay their fees while combating regular life and student stress?
Scroll up to listen to the conversation.
More from Lifestyle
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
These roads will be closed for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (14-15 October)
As we race to put Africa on the map, these roads will be closed.Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
What should you do if you order food and something is missing?
Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing.Read More
Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
[LISTEN] While shrinkflation is legal if done correctly, would it build trust between consumers if it's declared?Read More
Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.Read More