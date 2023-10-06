UCT student pays fees over R100K but 'financial exclusion continues' for others





Lester Kiewit speaks to Zeta Gertson, a law student at UCT about her success in paying off her student debt with help of crowd funding and a very lucky scholarship.

In February, Zeta Gertson spoke to Kiewit about paying off her student debt using crowd funding because she "was not poor enough to benefit from NSFAS and not wealthy enough to pay her own fees."

Nine months later, Gertson updates Kiewit saying that she's managed to pay off R108 thousand through crowd sourcing campaigns.

Gertson says people donated amounts from R1000 up to R30 to R40 thousand which helped in paying off her historic student debt.

Gertson says while this amount takes care of her historic debt, she still has 2023 and 2024 fees to think of but her fellow students are not so lucky, calling into question financial inclusion at higher education institutes.

But other students not so lucky. Some are taking years off because paying off fees are holding them back. These are students from disadvantaged backgrounds so their cycle just continues. Financial inclusion in the higher education sector is still an issue - especially at UCT, the fees are ridiculously high. Zeta Gertson, Law Student - UCT

Gertson says that student debt is a national issue and until systems are put in place to help students, strikes like the #feesmustfall will continue.

It's a national problem but come next year registration time, students who can't afford fees will be in the same situation again. There will be strikes again... and it's just the same cycle. Zeta Gertson, Law Student - UCT

Kiewit asks:

1) Should we introduce a way to pay off funds after graduation once you start working and how will this work?

2) Is it fair for students to be stressed about ways to pay their fees while combating regular life and student stress?

