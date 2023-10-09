[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end. 9 October 2023 3:39 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa. 9 October 2023 2:35 PM
View all Local
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
View all Politics
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
View all Business
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’ Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving. 9 October 2023 3:53 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter' 10 October marks World Mental Health Day. 9 October 2023 3:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot. 9 October 2023 8:19 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 9 October 2023 3:37 PM
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER The Olympic gymnast has a record-breaking 37 medals to her name. 9 October 2023 11:22 AM
[WATCH] At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival "You can thank the Israeli government for terrorizing Palestinians daily and radicalizing an opposition to act in such a way." 9 October 2023 10:05 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'

9 October 2023 11:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Sex toys

While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience.

Clement Manyathela interviews Dominic Mabaso, Founder of online adult store Hunny Bunn and Rene Cathro from adult store Lady Jane.

Self-pleasure is a natural part of human sexuality and sex toys can be an empowering tool to help us discover and understand our bodies.

Sex toys or adult toys come in different sizes, colours, shapes, and designs and have certain features such as vibrating, which our bodies cannot do and this trait is what stimulates the mind and body and brings about arousal.

While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, incorporating it into your sex life can elevate your sexual experience for all parties involved.

Sex toys 101
Sex toys 101

RELATED: (LISTEN) How to enhance your sexual experience with sex toys (for men too)

RELATED: (LISTEN) Navigating intercourse with an HIV+ partner

RELATED: 'BDSM can give you the most fun sex you've ever had, if it's done safely'

Unfortunately, when sex toys are discussed it's often done so in the context of women and their needs.

Because of this, Mabaso says that men tend to be somewhat intimidated by these toys, however, he says that they should be viewed as an aid and not competition.

This is an aid, not competition.

Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

There are toys for men such as a penis ring, which gets placed at the bottom of the penis during intercourse.

Both Mabaso and Cathro agree that this type of toy empowers men as it allows them to have 'harder, longer erections'.

Cathro says that women are often inside their heads during sex, which is a perfect opportunity for men to make use of dirty talk or stimulating her senses (touch, taste, sight, hearing) to allow for pheromones to be released which will enhance the sexual experience as a whole.

He still gets to feel that teasing and pleasing experience that she's feeling when he's doing it to her.

Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

Pheromones; use them men, use them. They really work on us...they're very seductive.

Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

In terms of lubrication, it's very important, especially if there's anal play involved as it reduces any chaffing or tears, says Mabaso.

Contrary to popular belief, saliva is not lube, adds Cathro.

She says that the female body doesn't lubricate naturally for toys and therefore a lube must be used.

While sex can be fun and exciting, it's important to always practice safe sex, and one of those measures is not sharing sex toys with your partner, says Mabaso.

Lube is important. The wetter the better.

Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

We do not lubricate for condoms, we do not lubricate for toys. It's not how God made us.

Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

Just keep your toy as your toy.

Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'




9 October 2023 11:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Sex toys

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’

9 October 2023 3:53 PM

Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens

9 October 2023 3:11 PM

A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A man suffering from depression. Photo: Supplied

Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'

9 October 2023 3:07 PM

10 October marks World Mental Health Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A corgi in a silly, goofy mood. Picture: Pixabay.com

South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list

9 October 2023 2:35 PM

Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!'

9 October 2023 1:36 PM

Harry Potter and Hogwarts for who? You won't have to find platform 9 and three quarters to access this 'magic' school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from usatoday.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October

An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging

9 October 2023 11:31 AM

A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt

9 October 2023 11:14 AM

Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat

8 October 2023 5:56 PM

With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © zinkevych/123rf.com

Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples'

8 October 2023 2:46 PM

A man is normally seen as the dominant partner in a heterosexual relationship, but some modern-day couples are reportedly flipping the script.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Exploring your options with debentures upon retirement or retrenchment

8 October 2023 12:47 PM

Always consult a financial advisor when it comes to money matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'

World

Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off

World

Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

Local

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

Local

EWN Highlights

Witness recounts the murder of pastor Dwayne Gordon at Eagle Christian Center

9 October 2023 5:42 PM

ActionSA welcomes Thembinkosi Rawula in the Eastern Cape

9 October 2023 5:31 PM

Gumede corruption trial continues while one accused awaits legal representation

9 October 2023 3:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA