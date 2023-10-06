



The countdown to the 2023 Sanlam Cape Town marathon begins!

With just short of a week to go, this race is set to put Africa on the map.

RELATED: Be part of history at The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

As an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is racing towards becoming Africa's first Major, putting it in the same league as the New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Berlin, and Tokyo Marathons.

To create this monumental and historic experience, the following roads will be closed for the marathon on 14 and 15 October (take note of the dates and times to plan alternative routes, should you need to).

Atlantic Seaboard - pre-marathon road closures

Atlantic Seaboard - road closures on marathon days

CBD, Zonnebloem, District Six

Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock

Mowbray, Newlands, Claremont, Rondebosch

Go marathon runners!!!

This article first appeared on KFM : These roads will be closed for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (14-15 October)