These roads will be closed for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (14-15 October)
The countdown to the 2023 Sanlam Cape Town marathon begins!
With just short of a week to go, this race is set to put Africa on the map.
RELATED: Be part of history at The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon
As an Abbott World Marathon Majors Candidate, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is racing towards becoming Africa's first Major, putting it in the same league as the New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Berlin, and Tokyo Marathons.
To create this monumental and historic experience, the following roads will be closed for the marathon on 14 and 15 October (take note of the dates and times to plan alternative routes, should you need to).
Atlantic Seaboard - pre-marathon road closures
Atlantic Seaboard - road closures on marathon days
CBD, Zonnebloem, District Six
Observatory, Salt River, Woodstock
Mowbray, Newlands, Claremont, Rondebosch
Go marathon runners!!!
This article first appeared on KFM : These roads will be closed for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (14-15 October)
More from Lifestyle
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
UCT student pays fees over R100K but 'financial exclusion continues' for others
Zeta Gertson, UCT law student pays off student debt with help of crowd funding and a very lucky scholarship.Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
What should you do if you order food and something is missing?
Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing.Read More
Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
[LISTEN] While shrinkflation is legal if done correctly, would it build trust between consumers if it's declared?Read More
Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.Read More