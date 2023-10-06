Spend #AnHour with singer, songwriter Joshua na die Reën on CapeTalk this Sunday
This Sunday, the multi-talented Joshua na die Reën is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.
Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their most favourite music from the '80's and '90's, and also share their fondest music memories.
The singer, songwriter, and renowned filmmaker, whose real name is Jacques de Villers, won a SAMA award for Best Contemporary Music Album in 2017 for his album 'Die Wereld Binne My'.
He recently released his new 18-track fourth studio album, "Die Vallei".
Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday from 10am-11am, as Joshua takes you on a nostalgic music journey through the '80's and '90's, playing awesome tracks from Air Supply, Paul Simon, and 4 Non Blondes!
Listen across the city on 567 AM | DStv Channel 885 | The App | www.capetalk.co.za
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio
Catch Brian Capper's speed biking skills live at the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend!Read More
An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song
Vicky Sampson will be taking the stage at our 26th birthday event, CapeTalk Classics, on 22 October at the Cabo Beach Club.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More
2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
Shows from sister stations EWN, 702, 947, Kfm and CapeTalk are dominating the list of finalists for this year's Radio Awards.Read More
[PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
'Haunted Mansion' is available to stream on Disney+.Read More
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'
Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop!Read More
'It's going to be great!': Celebrate 26 years of Capetalk at Capetalk Classics
Enjoy South African classics, performed by home-grown stars such as Loyiso Bala, Vicky Sampson, and Karen Kortje.Read More
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”
Yes! This song is 61 years old, today!Read More