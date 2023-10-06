Spend #AnHour with singer, songwriter Joshua na die Reën on CapeTalk this Sunday





This Sunday, the multi-talented Joshua na die Reën is taking over our music playlist for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour, and with only one brief, to play their most favourite music from the '80's and '90's, and also share their fondest music memories.

The singer, songwriter, and renowned filmmaker, whose real name is Jacques de Villers, won a SAMA award for Best Contemporary Music Album in 2017 for his album 'Die Wereld Binne My'.

He recently released his new 18-track fourth studio album, "Die Vallei".

Tune into CapeTalk this Sunday from 10am-11am, as Joshua takes you on a nostalgic music journey through the '80's and '90's, playing awesome tracks from Air Supply, Paul Simon, and 4 Non Blondes!

