



John Perlman speaks with Kevin Allan, Managing Director at Municipal IQ

To cope with the impact of loadshedding many who could afford to opted to install solar panels.

As a result, there has reportedly been a 350% increase in electricity generated by solar panels.

While this makes a huge difference in energy supply, it can pose a challenge for municipalities who will be gaining less profit from electricity sales.

According to the Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, small-scale private cost metros like Buffalo City R300 million in electricity sales.

According to Allan this is particularly problematic for metros that gain most of the revenue from electricity sales.

If the revenue from electricity drops significantly and the rate collection goes down, then you are looking at a metro going into crisis. Kevin Allan, Managing Director - Municipal IQ

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

He says that municipalities can mitigate this by having those who are generating their own electricity feed their excess back into the grid.

This article first appeared on 702 : Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD