Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend





Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.

Calling all Carole King fans!

Up On The Roof - The Carole King Songbook is on at the Theatre On The Bay until 21 October.

Get ready for a tribute show that will have you singing and dancing along to songs like 'You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman’, 'I Feel the Earth Move', and 'You've Got a Friend.'

Click here for tickets.

Local talent Micaela Kleinsmith will be performing an acoustic set at Selective Live (189 Buitengracht Street) on Saturday (07 October).

Earlier this year, Kleinsmith was crowned the winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s global music competition series 'My Kind of Country.'

"Her music is all about love, authenticity, and empowerment, and she strives to evoke emotions in her listeners through her genuine songwriting about real-life experiences."

Tickets to see this amazing talent are available here.

The V&A Record and Music Fair is taking place at the Watershed Market (Next to the Aquarium) on Saturday (7 October).

There will be more than 4000 records available for you to purchase, as well as CDs, books, band merchandise, and t-shirts.

You can also expect great music from various DJs.

This is a free-entry event.

Picture: Supplied

