Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Sara-Jayne Makwala King shares her top three picks.
Calling all Carole King fans!
Up On The Roof - The Carole King Songbook is on at the Theatre On The Bay until 21 October.
Get ready for a tribute show that will have you singing and dancing along to songs like 'You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman’, 'I Feel the Earth Move', and 'You've Got a Friend.'
Click here for tickets.
Local talent Micaela Kleinsmith will be performing an acoustic set at Selective Live (189 Buitengracht Street) on Saturday (07 October).
Earlier this year, Kleinsmith was crowned the winner of the first season of Apple TV+’s global music competition series 'My Kind of Country.'
"Her music is all about love, authenticity, and empowerment, and she strives to evoke emotions in her listeners through her genuine songwriting about real-life experiences."
Tickets to see this amazing talent are available here.
The V&A Record and Music Fair is taking place at the Watershed Market (Next to the Aquarium) on Saturday (7 October).
There will be more than 4000 records available for you to purchase, as well as CDs, books, band merchandise, and t-shirts.
You can also expect great music from various DJs.
This is a free-entry event.
Scroll up to listen to more info about the above-mentioned events.
Source : https://www.waterfront.co.za/events/va-waterfront-record-fair-8/
More from Lifestyle
How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
Are you overwhelmed by all the ‘why’ questions?Read More
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'
The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September.Read More
Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk
Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
These roads will be closed for the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (14-15 October)
As we race to put Africa on the map, these roads will be closed.Read More
UCT student pays fees over R100K but 'financial exclusion continues' for others
Zeta Gertson, UCT law student pays off student debt with help of crowd funding and a very lucky scholarship.Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More