Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO, Dr Fundile Nyati.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting females across the globe.

The actual cause of Breast Cancer is not known. However, there are a number of risk factors out there. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

By just being a woman, you are already at risk.

Another scary fact is that even if you don't have a family history of Breast Cancer, you can still get it.

It also doesn't just affect those who are older.

Nyati says there are women who are younger than 40 who are being diagnosed.

Men can also get Breast Cancer

Even though this type of cancer is prevalent in women, males also get Breast Cancer.

At least about 1,8% to 2% of Breast Cancers diagnosed here in South Africa are actually in males. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Click here for more info about Breast Cancer in men.

Early detection

It's reported that if Breast Cancer is detected during the early stages, about 90% of patients survive for a number of years.

Nyati says one of the challenges facing South Africa, is a late diagnosis.

He adds that because of the country's health system inefficiencies, many people are not receiving treatment timeously and, in some cases, are dying because the cancer was detected too late.

Get to know your breasts!

Get familiar with your breasts, because if you are familiar with your breasts, then you will be able to pick up if there is something not kosher, that is not right with your breasts. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and Proactive Health Solutions CEO

Nyati advises doing regular self-examinations once every month and going for a clinical breast examination once every year.

From the age of 40, you should have a mammogram once every year if you are not yet going through menopause.

If you are in the menopausal stage, you should go for a mammogram once every two years, says Nyati.

This article first appeared on 702 : Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk