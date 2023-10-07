Veld fire claims lives of 5 SANDF members
JOHANNESBURG - Five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members have died after being caught in a veld fire at their combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday.
According to the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) four men and one woman lost their lives while several other SANDF members were injured.
Multiple military vehicles were destroyed as well as tents and other equipment.
This is the latest tragedy to affect the SANDF, with the lives of 12 soldiers being lost in three weeks.
READ MORE:
- SANDF releases names of officers who died in Kommetjie submarine disaster
Sandu spokesperson Pikkie Greeff:
“Sandu sends its condolences to the families of those who passed and wishes the injured members a speedy recovery. The SANDF will conduct a board of inquiry, by law, into among other things, the circumstances in which these soldiers, equipment, and vehicles caught fire."
This article first appeared on EWN : Veld fire claims lives of 5 SANDF members
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:South_African_National_Defence_Force_soldiers_on_their_way.jpg
