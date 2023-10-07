Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Michele Macfarlane on Weekend Breakfast.
Blind South African surfer Michele Macfarlane has qualified for the 2023 World Parasurfing Championship taking place in California in the US in November.
Passionate about the sport and about raising awareness around disability, Macfarlane has started a BackaBuddy campaign to make sure she can get both herself and her coach to Los Angeles.
She needs to raise around R100 000.
Macfarlane lost her sight due to retinitis pigmentosa, a hereditary condition both her father and brother also suffer from.
She explains how the condition "became real" for her at the age of 35, when she realised she would have to stop driving.
I'd been losing my sight for years before then... but at 35 I then had about 40% of my sight left. My dad was still driving when I had to give up driving. At the moment I have about 7%...Michele Macfarlane, Para surfer
Initially feeling "very sorry for myself" Macfarlane decided to go back to judo, which she'd practised growing up.
After participating in the national competition in Durban she started exercising for her mental health, also realising that she could use competing on a big platform to raise awareness as well.
Amazingly, the mom of four started surfing only a few years ago.
"I do periodic challenges to raise awareness for disability, and I was looking for a new challenge."
She says she's fallen in love with the sport, which serves as a therapy.
Macfarlane explains it's vital to take her coach/spotter along with her to California, as they've developed a special relationship in the way he relays audio cues to her.
If you're doing surfing as a therapy you'll get volunteers who actually push you out onto the waves, you have a catcher and a pusher. When you're surfing competitively, your coach isn't allowed to do this.Michele Macfarlane, Para surfer
My coach has his own language with me. He'll be like 'twelve o'clock, face the beach, a little bit more to the right', and then he'll say 'start paddling, a wave's coming, and then pop up'....Michele Macfarlane, Para surfer
Last year at the World Para Surfing I went... with someone who hadn't worked with me and I actually ended up going into the pier, and the front of my board broke in my first heat. That was really frightening.Michele Macfarlane, Para surfer
This year's World Para Surfing Championship takes place at iconic surfing and competition spot Huntington Beach from 4 to 11 November.
An added highlight is that this year the sport is under consideration for the Paralympics in 2028, which means this competition is going to be a very big deal Macfarlane says.
Visit the para surfer's BackaBuddy page if you're able to help get her and her coach to Los Angeles.
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the fascinating conversation
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw0Q4Q0q89y/
