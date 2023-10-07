'I heard a scream': Suspect arrested after paraglider spots mugger mid-flight





Outdoor Correspondent Jeff Ayliffe interviews paragliding pilot Handré Fouché on Weekend Breakfast.

Quick action by a paraglider helped police track down and arrest a suspect in a mugging on the slopes of Signal Hill.

Handré Fouché, the owner of Sky Safari Paragliding, shares the story with Jeff Ayliffe on the Outdoor Report.

Fouché had taken off with a client on a tandem flight from Signal Hill mountain towards Sea Point Promenade when he says he heard a very loud and disturbing scream that continued for a couple of seconds.

Clearly someone was in trouble, and the pilot told his passenger they were turning around back towards the mountain.

Closer to the mountain, he spotted a couple standing on the diagonal path running up Signal Hill towards Lion's Head, and a man running fast down the mountain away from them.

It didn't seem like the couple was injured, but it was clear to me that they were mugged or attacked by the man who was running away. Handré Fouché, Sky Safari Paragliding

After deciding against landing on the mountain because it's not the safest thing to do with a tandem, Fouché continued on towards Sea Point Promenade.

Once on the ground, he called the police and found out later that they collared the suspect who matched the description he'd reported.

Crime in the Table Mountain National Park area is definitely on the increase, Fouché says.

The next day another paraglider pilot who went for an early morning hike up Lion's Head saw a mugging happen on a footpath at half past six in the morning. Since then I've heard of many more other incidents happening within the parks area. Handré Fouché, Sky Safari Paragliding

I hope the City of Cape Town and security services and the police have a plan to end these muggings within the national parks area. Handré Fouché, Sky Safari Paragliding

Ayliffe says crime has moved beyond the traditional hotspots.

Remember to follow the golden rule of not hiking alone - hike in a group and always be vigilant, especially towards the evening hours, he says.

