More arrests expected over COVID TERS fraud, say police





JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in Durban said more arrests are expected in the case of an elaborate fraudulent COVID-19 Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) claim.

This after the Hawks nabbed a second woman related to the case.

Nokuthula Ntuli appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday.

The 40-year-old is alleged to have received more than half-a-million-rand from a company called Sandy and Sissy between November 2020 and February 2021.

According to the Hawks, the company director Nana Mbutho-Mkhize allegedly claimed COVID-19 TERS on behalf of various companies and shared the money with her accomplices.

Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo:

"Ntuli briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court and was released on R20,000 bail. She will reappear in the same court together with Nana [Mbutho-Mkhize] on 17 November 2023. More arrests are expected."

