



Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

Things are not looking good for South Africa's motor vehicle industry.

New vehicle sales have once again dropped in September.

According to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council, there was a decline of 4,1%.

There were 46,021 units sold in September 2023, compared to 47,984 in September 2022.

Tucker says that this might sound like a small number, but in the grand scheme of things, a difference of 1,963 vehicles sold is of huge concern.

He adds that the other worrying number is that of passenger vehicle sales, which saw a decline of 2,723 or 8,4%.

The September 2023 new passenger car market stands at 29,669 units, compared to 32,392 cars sold during the same month last year.

The high cost of living, inflation, and of course loadshedding are some of the factors said to be responsible for the drop in numbers.

These numbers definitely reflect the continuing pressure that households find themselves in as far as disposable income. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

If the trend continues and [sales] drop even further, it will put even more strain on the motor vehicle industry. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

I don't understand how the government doesn't look at this and the alarm bells don't go off. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on 702 : Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'