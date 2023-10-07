'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!





Nina Hastie tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King all about 'Otherwise, you well?'.

She's an actor, comedian, award-winning writer and content producer.

It's in the latter guise that Nina Hastie is finally launching her latest project, the podcast/YouTube series Otherwise, you well?

And she's very excited to tell Sara-Jayne Makwala King all about it in studio on Weekend Breakfast.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King in studio with Nina Hastie

Hastings hilariously launches into the interview in her best "Pretoria Afrikaans", basically English with a broad Afrikaans accent and also peppered with vernacular words.

But while the public may know her as extroverted and abrasive, this is a public persona she uses to protect herself the creative says.

In real life, she classes herself as an introvert.

I'm a soft, squishy little teddy bear who cries a lot and never really leaves my house unless I'm doing something with other people that have forced me out of my house. I'm an introvert, and I can stay in my house for a month and not talk to anyone... and it's wonderful! Nina Hastie

Hastie is doing well on her own recovery journey and is looking forward to celebrating her tenth year of sobriety on 16 October.

Leading up to that, the first episode ofOtherwise, you well? goes live on Tuesday 10 October, which coincides with World Mental Health Day.

It's a project that's gone through a stop/start development process since COVID, she says.

Producing television and/or audiovisual content is exceptionally expensive, you need staff... I shot like 14 pilots, didn't like any of them - I'm also a perfectionist - so I've now gotten it exactly right. I've done a lot of research and gotten permission and licensing for the things that i want to do. Nina Hastie

In a nutshell, the content series is designed to answer one question:

"The question is how you are if you don't know who you are; what is the metric of mental health?"

The series will feature a variety of personality tests with comedic guests.

Hastings says she wants people to start getting obsessed with themselves.

"I feel like a lot of South Africans are so obsessed with other people it makes them miserable. Get obsessed with yourself, it's the best journey ever."

The first episode is fronted by Jason Goliath, and the second by Joey Rasdien.

I offer the idea that the metric of mental health self-awareness. I feel like people are terrified of getting to know themselves because they think they have to talk about their daddy issues or mommy issues or their abandonment, and it doesn't have to be that. Nina Hastie

I am not a therapist; I develop content across multimedia... and I want to give you a display of what the process of self-discovery can look like so that you don't have to be afraid... and I'm using comedians so that it can be engaging, intriguing, interesting... without diminishing the importance and the vulnerability and the delicacy of a concept like mental health. Nina Hastie

Episode 1 goes live on Tuesday on free streaming platforms.

Hastings' handle on Instagram and YouTube is @thatninahastie, or click on her new channel here.

The comedian says she's just got a sponsor on board, and if 10 000 people subscribe to her YouTube channel, she'll do a give-away of an inverter set that will be installed in your home.

"Because what impacts your mental health more than electricity, right?"

Scroll up to listen to the entertaining and wide-ranging conversation