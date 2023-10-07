Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church
JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for six suspects who shot and killed a pastor during a church service in Johannesburg on Friday night.
Pastor Dwayne Gordon who was invited as a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was killed and three other congregants injured when a gang of armed men stormed the church and opened fire.
A live stream of the dramatic incident did the rounds on social media. His sermon was being live-streamed on the church's social media.
"Thank you so much Mervyn for allowing me on your platform and allowing me to minister," were some of Gordon's final words as he addressed the congregation.
A gang of six suspects then stormed the church and accosted the congregation, firing several shots killing Gordon and injuring three others.
Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.
"The suspects fired shots and three people were injured. One of the victims who succumbed to his injuries was identified as the pastor of the church. The suspects robbed people of their cellphones and other belongings before they fled the scene," said Nevhuhulwi.
Police are currently on the hunt for the perpetrators.
This article first appeared on EWN : Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN.
More from Local
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles
Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.Read More
'I heard a scream': Suspect arrested after paraglider spots mugger mid-flight
A paragliding pilot doing a tandem flight off Signal Hill tracked a mugger from the skies and alerted the police. He tells the story on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
More arrests expected over COVID TERS fraud, say police
This after the Hawks nabbed a second woman related to the COVID Temporary Employee Relief Scheme case. Nokuthula Ntuli appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday and was released on bail.Read More
Veld fire claims lives of 5 SANDF members
According to the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) four men and one woman lost their lives while several other SANDF members were injured after being caught in a veld fire at their combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday.Read More
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD
Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities.Read More
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting?
Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual.Read More
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'
This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.Read More
Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
Refugees at Paint City have been evicted by a militant refugee group.Read More
‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness
While some time on your own can be healthy, intense loneliness can be extremely traumatic.Read More