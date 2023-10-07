



JOHANNESBURG - Police have launched a manhunt for six suspects who shot and killed a pastor during a church service in Johannesburg on Friday night.

Pastor Dwayne Gordon who was invited as a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was killed and three other congregants injured when a gang of armed men stormed the church and opened fire.

A live stream of the dramatic incident did the rounds on social media. His sermon was being live-streamed on the church's social media.

"Thank you so much Mervyn for allowing me on your platform and allowing me to minister," were some of Gordon's final words as he addressed the congregation.

A gang of six suspects then stormed the church and accosted the congregation, firing several shots killing Gordon and injuring three others.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder are being investigated.

"The suspects fired shots and three people were injured. One of the victims who succumbed to his injuries was identified as the pastor of the church. The suspects robbed people of their cellphones and other belongings before they fled the scene," said Nevhuhulwi.

Police are currently on the hunt for the perpetrators.

This article first appeared on EWN : Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church