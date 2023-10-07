How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with parenting and human potential expert, Nikki Bush.
Where do babies come from? Why is the sky blue? Where do people go when they die?
If you are a parent or caregiver of a child who has started speaking, you are probably inundated with questions from your little one.
Bush says from the age of about 3-years-old, parents are literally exhausted by the 'why' question.
Parents don't always have all the answers (or they might not know how to answer in a kid-friendly way) and that’s okay, adds Bush.
She says parents need to ensure that even when they don’t have an answer, they don’t disrupt their child’s curiosity.
Here are Bush’s tips on how to respond to those awkward and tough questions:
- Be calm
- Take a breath
- Be honest (if you don’t know, tell them)
Parents, always remember that in times like these, Google is your best friend.
Curiosity is the driver for learning anything and that starts literally from the time they come out of their mum's tummy.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
They discover the world around them first through movement and through their senses. Once they can talk, their brains literally put pieces of information together and they start asking questions.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Sex and death are the two most difficult questions that come up for children.Nikki Bush, parenting and human potential expert
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
