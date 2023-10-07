Four men sentenced for brutal attack on seal at Monwabisi Beach





Four men have been sentenced after being found guilty of brutally attacking a Cape fur seal at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town in January.

The culprits were sentenced to six years imprisonment, suspended for five years contingent on meeting certain conditions.

These include community service and financial contributions to the SPCA.

At the time, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA had been alerted that a group of men were observed trying to kill an adult Cape fur seal by throwing big rocks at it whilst it was trapped and unable to escape on the beach.

Due to the extent of its injuries, the organisation said it had no choice but to euthanise the animal.

Many comments on the Cape SPCA's Facebook page lamented the fact that the four had been given suspended sentences.

However, it struck a note of hope in its response.

We'll do a good job of the opportunity to educate via the community service that forms part of the sentence. This will mean no animal that crosses their path from hereon would be treated in this way. We'll work with what we are given. Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA published the following on its website as some of the conditions included: