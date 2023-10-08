Is paying for social media verification worth it?





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with social media expert, Magriet Groenewald.

More and more social media platforms are allowing you to pay for verification (that blue tick next to someone's name).

Picture: Pixabay.com

Meta Platforms are expanding their verification system for Facebook and Instagram to businesses for almost double the price regular users pay - something many people aren't too happy with.

We see so many fake accounts that scammers set up. I think this is the number one reason why Meta has rolled out this verification to try and keep the platform safe because any platform is dependent on having people on there and if the platform isn't safe and people start leaving the platform, they won't have a business anymore. Magriet Groenewald, social media expert

Groenewald explains that in the past, having that blue tick was a sort of status symbol that showed that you were actually an "important person".

She adds that now though, it is more about authentication - making sure that is the actual person.

Groenewald says this is important because of all the scams taking place on the internet.

She says this new verification process has watered down that blue tick status symbol.

So, is it worth getting a verification badge?

Groenewald tested the verification process on Instagram which costs R239,99 per month.

Here are her findings:

Positives

Trust Factor: The verified badge adds credibility to your profile, which is crucial when building a personal brand.

Account Protection: Instagram promises to monitor your account for impersonation, providing an extra layer of security.

Spotting Scams: The blue tick helps users differentiate between genuine and fraudulent accounts, although vigilance is still required.

Customer Support: While they claim to offer priority service, you shouldn’t set your expectations too high in this regard.

Negatives

The primary drawback is the monthly fee of R239.99 (approximately $13 to $15).

Even though it watered down the status symbol of the app, it still means trust and authenticity. Magriet Groenewald, social media expert

When there is a blue tick, whether it is paid for or not, it shows you that this person is serious about their business or brand. Magriet Groenewald, social media expert

No one is going to pay for that if they are not really serious about building their online brand. Magriet Groenewald, social media expert

This article first appeared on 702 : Is paying for social media verification worth it?