Bat Appreciation Week: Understanding the world's only true-flying mammal
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary, and Chairperson of the Gauteng and Northern Regions Bat Interest Group, Julio Balona.
I think bats are vilified. To me, bats are cute.Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist
Did you know that there's something called 'Bat Appreciation Week'?
It is observed from 24 - 31 October with the aim of better understanding these animals who are often thought of as scary and riddled with disease.
The Bat Interest Group strives to change the negative perception of the world's only true-flying mammal.
Bats are beneficial to our ecosystem. Why? Because they are enormous consumers of insects including mosquitoes and many crop pests.
Balona explains that some bats eat nearly half of their body weight every night in insects.
They are like a swam of mobile pest controllers, says Balona.
He adds that they also play a huge role in pollinating certain plants as well as reseeding forests that have been cleared.
There are also a number of plants that are used for medical purposes that reportedly rely on bats for their survival.
One more thing about bats....they aren't blind!
There's a lot we don't know about them, that is why they are so intriguing.Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group
They are amongst the most interesting animals you will find. They are pretty harmless.Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group
It's quite unfortunate that people run around with cricket bats to hit them. It's all unnecessary. There is so much more to this little animal.Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Bat Appreciation Week: Understanding the world's only true-flying mammal
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/flying-fox-megabat-fruit-bat-6533266/
More from Lifestyle
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples'
A man is normally seen as the dominant partner in a heterosexual relationship, but some modern-day couples are reportedly flipping the script.Read More
Exploring your options with debentures upon retirement or retrenchment
Always consult a financial advisor when it comes to money matters.Read More
'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’ - a guide to moving to the UK
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to author Sam Beckbessinger about her new book, `Moving to the UK’. It’s been described as an `end-to- end guide to moving from South Africa to the land of tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’.Read More
Is paying for social media verification worth it?
According to one social media expert, the blue tick (once viewed as a status symbol for only "important people") represents trust and authenticity.Read More
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
Are you overwhelmed by all the ‘why’ questions?Read More
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'
The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September.Read More
Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk
Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide.Read More