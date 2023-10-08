Bat Appreciation Week: Understanding the world's only true-flying mammal





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary, and Chairperson of the Gauteng and Northern Regions Bat Interest Group, Julio Balona.

I think bats are vilified. To me, bats are cute. Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist

Did you know that there's something called 'Bat Appreciation Week'?

It is observed from 24 - 31 October with the aim of better understanding these animals who are often thought of as scary and riddled with disease.

The Bat Interest Group strives to change the negative perception of the world's only true-flying mammal.

Picture: Pixabay

Bats are beneficial to our ecosystem. Why? Because they are enormous consumers of insects including mosquitoes and many crop pests.

Balona explains that some bats eat nearly half of their body weight every night in insects.

They are like a swam of mobile pest controllers, says Balona.

He adds that they also play a huge role in pollinating certain plants as well as reseeding forests that have been cleared.

There are also a number of plants that are used for medical purposes that reportedly rely on bats for their survival.

One more thing about bats....they aren't blind!

There's a lot we don't know about them, that is why they are so intriguing. Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group

They are amongst the most interesting animals you will find. They are pretty harmless. Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group

It's quite unfortunate that people run around with cricket bats to hit them. It's all unnecessary. There is so much more to this little animal. Julio Balona, Gauteng and Northern Regions Chairperson - Bat Interest Group

