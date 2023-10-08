Creating a community around mental health
Struggling with mental health can be terribly isolating.
You can feel very alone with no one to turn to.
Most people don't reach out to others for fear of being a nuisance or a sense that everyone is already dealing with their own problems.
To mark Mental Health Month, the Family Counselling Centre in collaboration with Integer Network, is hosting a Community Mental Health Convention to assist those in need of help.
The theme for this year is “Cultivating Hope – addressing mental health challenges together”.
The event takes place from the 20-21 October at the King of Kings Baptist Centre in Sun Valley, opposite the Longbeach Mall.
We are bringing together therapists, service providers, NGOS and schools so members of the public can get to know what's available to support their mental health. There will be a market for people to have fun and exhibitors inside. We have three mini events, with a specific theme and topic on mental health.Gerda Scheepers, Community Mental Health Convention coordinator
Scheepers said the event aims to slowly change the stigma around mental health.
I also think that we have to be honest that most of us do struggle with mental health. We live in very stressful circumstances so many of us have some level of struggle. It would help if we could normalize it and take the stigma away.Gerda Scheepers, Community Mental Health Convention coordinator
These events serve as vehicle to break the isolation and create a sense of community.
It’s about connecting. Connecting with others and recognizing I am not alone. We are creating opportunities for people to have conversations in a safe space. The person across from me is experiencing something similar. It’s also about contribution…what do I have to offer. How do I support myself, my family and my neighbor on this journey where are all facing these struggles?Gerda Scheepers, Community Mental Health Convention coordinator
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
