Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon





Victoria and David Beckham. Photo: Instagram/victoriabeckham

The hotly-anticipated documentary series on the life of global sports superstar David Beckham dropped on Netflix this week and had been trending at number one for good reason - it's utterly entertaining and compelling.

The four part series is directed by Oscar-winning actor Fisher Stevens and delves into the highs and lows of the sports icon's life through intimate conversations with those who know him, including his wife, former Spice girls singer Victoria Beckham.

With never-before-seen footage, this docu-series follows Beckham's meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

I remember them as this pop-culture juggernaut in the late nineties and early 2000’s. The documentary series is very engaging. It’s interesting to watch his focus from the age of 12 when he joined Man United. All he did was play football. And how he overcame the red card while playing for England during the World Cup and how the tabloids turned on him. Gayle Edmunds, film reviewer

Even if you’re not a football fan, it’s very fascinating. There’s an incredible mental strength that David Beckham must have had to put the noise behind him and still get on the pitch and play. Gayle Edmunds, film reviewer

