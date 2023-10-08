Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
Some modern-day couples are reportedly ditching the conventional social standards when it comes to heterosexual relationships.
This has led to the popularity of female-led relationships (FLR).
In heterosexual relationships, men are normally viewed as the providers and women the nurturers.
We are effectively saying we are flipping the script in some instances or even just editing the script in more subtler ways but we always have been doing so.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
According to Insider, "a female-led relationship is one in which the female partner is more dominant than her partner, making all or most of the decisions, and taking on a position of authority."
The article further explains that there are different levels of control and dominance, namely: low control, moderate control, defined control, and extreme control.
By and large, we still live in a patriarchally defined society where this dominant script still remains where the man is the leader of the relationship or the household.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Who is society? I am society. Society is this invisible people that I am part of and therefore why should I inherit decisions that I allow the other invisible to make on my behalf? Why should I betray my truth in order to conform to some invisible script written by some invisible people?Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
