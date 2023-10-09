



JOHANNESBURG - Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has provided aid to over 1,000 soldiers in the Northern Cape whose belongings were destroyed in a fire that claimed six soldiers’ lives.

The incident occurred on Friday after the fire swept through the force's training centre in Lohatla. Three other SANDF members were also injured in the incident.

Gift of the Givers said this incident was unfortunate, as the soldiers killed were breadwinners.

Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman: "The SANDF made an urgent request for clothing including underwear, hygiene packs, toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, face cloths, hand towels, sanitary pads, energy drinks and blankets. Gift of the Givers teams are loading our truck in Johannesburg with the items requested, whilst team members are sourcing additional supplies from wholesalers this morning before embarking on the seven-hour journey."

This article first appeared on EWN : GOTG comes to the aid of SANDF soldiers who lost belongings in deadly NC fire