South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals





The quarter-final line-up for Rugby World Cup 2023 has been confirmed, with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis. All matches take place on the weekend of 14 and 15 October (Saturday and Sunday).

The fixtures for the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023 have been confirmed with host nation France playing reigning and three-time champions South Africa and the world's number-one-ranked side Ireland taking on three-time champions New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

At Stade de Marseille, Pool C winners Wales will play Argentina after Los Pumas' crucial victory against Japan in Nantes. At the same venue, Pool D winners England will play Fiji, who are set to compete in the knock-out stages of the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2007.

The full line-up is as follows (all Central European Summer Time):

Saturday, 14 October

QF1 - 17:00: Wales v Argentina - Stade de Marseille

QF2 - 21:00: Ireland v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Sunday, 15 October

QF3 - 17:00: England v Fiji - Stade de Marseille

QF4 - 21:00: France v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint Denis

Rugby World Cup 2027

Teams qualified for RWC 2027 in Australia are Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.

