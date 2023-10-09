South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
The quarter-final line-up for Rugby World Cup 2023 has been confirmed, with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis. All matches take place on the weekend of 14 and 15 October (Saturday and Sunday).
The fixtures for the quarter-finals of Rugby World Cup 2023 have been confirmed with host nation France playing reigning and three-time champions South Africa and the world's number-one-ranked side Ireland taking on three-time champions New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.
RELATED: RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023: POOL PERMUTATIONS WITH ONE ROUND LEFT BEFORE KNOCKOUTS
At Stade de Marseille, Pool C winners Wales will play Argentina after Los Pumas' crucial victory against Japan in Nantes. At the same venue, Pool D winners England will play Fiji, who are set to compete in the knock-out stages of the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2007.
The full line-up is as follows (all Central European Summer Time):
Saturday, 14 October
QF1 - 17:00: Wales v Argentina - Stade de Marseille
QF2 - 21:00: Ireland v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis
Sunday, 15 October
QF3 - 17:00: England v Fiji - Stade de Marseille
QF4 - 21:00: France v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint Denis
Rugby World Cup 2027
Teams qualified for RWC 2027 in Australia are Argentina, Australia, England, Fiji, France, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Scotland, South Africa, and Wales.
RELATED: WHO WILL WIN THE 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP? THIS ALGORITHM RANKS THE CONTENDERS
This article first appeared on KFM : South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Source : https://www.world.rugby/media-zone/rwc-2023/advisory/873257
More from Rugby World Cup 2023
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds
The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.Read More
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)
While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.Read More
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!
Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.Read More
No flag, no anthem: Boks and Proteas face flag ban if doping laws aren't updated
South Africa has 10 days to comply with the World Anti-Doping Code.Read More
Scotland vs Ireland pool decider: ‘There’s a lot at stake for everyone’
Robert Marawa chats to former Springboks Thando Manana and Ashwin Willemse about the latest from the Bok camp.Read More
Fiji rugby star Josua Tuisova miss son’s (7) funeral to play in Rugby World Cup
The player missed his seven-year-old son's funeral on Tuesday (3 October) after opting to stay with his teammates in France.Read More
Meet Mzansi's SUPERFAN: Mama Joy Chauke brings gees to French stadiums for RWC
If a fan of South Africa and rugby combined, it would be in the form of Mama Joy Chauke.Read More
Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool permutations with one round left before knockouts
With two quarter-final line-ups still uncertain, here are the full pool permutations with one round of matches left to play.Read More
'We're in a great space' - John Smit, former Bok Captain chats Rugby World Cup
Yes, the former captain thinks the Boks can walk away with a win.Read More