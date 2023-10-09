SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s government, political parties and trade union federations have called for an immediate cease-fire and peace talks amid renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine.
The Department of International Relations, which has expressed concern over the recent violence, said the region that led to the recent violence was in desperate need of a credible peace process.
South Africa has maintained that a two-state solution is the answer to the long-standing conflict over what is termed the continued illegal occupation of Palestinian land.
ALSO READ: Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's "surprise attack" on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has since renewed its air strikes on the strip as fighting continues.
The governing African National Congress (ANC), which compares Israel's occupation of the Gaza Strip to apartheid South Africa, said it was unsurprising how Palestinians respond to Israel.
It has affirmed its solidarity with the people of Palestine, calling for the UN's resolutions and international law to be affirmed.
Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has put out a statement calling for the safety of women, children and civilians to be prioritised.
Labour federation, Saftu, is cautioning Israel against escalating the violence, instead calling on it to stop its occupation of Palestine.
Its general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi, has hit out at Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, over a promise of a merciless war on Hamas.
Saftu spokesperson, Trevor Shaku: "The escalation of the occupation has since increased the brutalisation of Palestinians and naturalised it. The killing of Palestinians by Israeli forces and settlers has become commonplace, homes have been destroyed, Palestinians have been unjustly arrested and social services such as health and education are being disrupted."
This article first appeared on EWN : SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
