On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today





On 9 October 1940, John Lennon was born to parents Julia and Alfred Lennon.

The British icon would've been 83 years old today.

Lennon's demise came on the evening of 8 December 1980 when was shot and fatally wounded by a deranged fan, Mark David Chapman, in his New York City home.

Of course, Lennon became a household name as a member of the British rock band, The Beatles who became iconic during their lifetime - with Lennon's signature sunglasses.

But he was so much more than this.

Let's take a trip down memory lane with some facts about the singer!

• During Lennon's lifetime, he had two children, Julian and Sean and two marriages with Yoko Ono and Cynthia Powell.

• Lennon was a controversial man who was famous for making meaningful music - standing out in the minds of people everywhere due to the fact that he was vocal on a number of political issues during his lifetime. He used both his music and actions to voice his opinions.

• Lennon also had a history of being volatile and aggressive with rumours of beating women.

• As a member of The Beatles, he scored more UK and US No.1 albums than any other group.

• Lennon was honored with a Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1991 and again in 2014 as a member of The Beatles.

• In addition to the 15 Beatles works in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, Lennon has one solo work in the Hall: "Imagine," which was inducted in 1999.

• Lennon had 25 number-one singles in the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

• 'Double Fantasy', his best-selling album, won the 1981 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

• In 1982, Lennon won the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music.

• Lennon was voted eighth in a BBC history poll of the 100 Greatest Britons.

• The Brit icon's most memorable (and controversial) quote comes from March 1966 - in an interview where Lennon argued that the public were more infatuated with The Beatles than with Jesus and that Christian faith was declining to the extent that it might be outlasted by rock music.

The Beatles are more popular than Jesus. John Lennon

