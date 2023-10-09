Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

Streaming issues? Report here
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end. 9 October 2023 3:39 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa. 9 October 2023 2:35 PM
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’ Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving. 9 October 2023 3:53 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter' 10 October marks World Mental Health Day. 9 October 2023 3:07 PM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot. 9 October 2023 8:19 AM
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 9 October 2023 3:37 PM
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER The Olympic gymnast has a record-breaking 37 medals to her name. 9 October 2023 11:22 AM
[WATCH] At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival "You can thank the Israeli government for terrorizing Palestinians daily and radicalizing an opposition to act in such a way." 9 October 2023 10:05 AM
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
Local

Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

9 October 2023 8:58 AM
by Orrin Singh
Tags:
South African Police Service SAPS

On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.

JOHANNESBURG - Questions are mounting over the callous murder of Joburg pastor, Dwayne Gordon, who was gunned down in full view of a congregation while preaching at the Eagle Christian Centre in Newlands.

On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.

Six gunmen stormed the church during the service while Gordon was preaching.

He was invited as a guest preacher at the church's "restoration conference."

According to Zambian pastor, DD Isaac, Gordon was targeted and was previously shot in the leg.

Isaac is the founder of the Holy Ghost Embassy, which has a branch in Randburg. He posted a message on his social media accounts alleging that Gordon was being targeted by another prophet, driven by fear of losing his congregation.

While details of the previous shooting remain vague, Isaac alleges that Gordon was shot in the leg when armed gunmen stormed their church in Randburg.

A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday for Gordon in Randburg.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to track down the killers, who fired several shots, injuring two congregants and killing Gordon.

Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi: "The community is urged to work together with the police in coming forth with any information that can assist with the investigations on the crime stop line at 08600 10111."

In a statement, Eagle Christian Centre said their congregants, which included mothers and their children, remain traumatised by the incident.


This article first appeared on EWN : Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service




© flynt/123rf.com

[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg

9 October 2023 3:39 PM

South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end.

Image source: supplied

Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens

9 October 2023 3:11 PM

A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell.

A corgi in a silly, goofy mood. Picture: Pixabay.com

South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list

9 October 2023 2:35 PM

Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.

Charl Kinnear. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow

9 October 2023 1:29 PM

AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear.

FILE: The Cape Town Muslim community commemorates the death of Imam Abdullah Haron in an intimate ceremony on Sunday 23 September 2016. Picture: Natalie Malgas/Eyewitness News

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

9 October 2023 1:01 PM

Imam Abdullah Haron died in police custody in 1969. More than five decades later, the Western Cape High Court has set aside a 1970 inquest, in order to find the true cause of his death.

The family of anti-apartheid activist, Imam Abdullah Haron, wait in the Western Cape High Court on 9 October 2023 for the outcome in the reopened inquest into their father's death. He died in police custody in 1969. A 1970 inquest found that he had died after a fall down a flight of stairs. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Findings of 1970 inquest into death of Imam Haron set aside

9 October 2023 12:36 PM

Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare handed down his judgment in the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron on Monday.

Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt

9 October 2023 11:14 AM

Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.

Eggs are in short supply in South Africa due to an avian outbreak Photo: Unsplash

Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors

9 October 2023 6:47 AM

Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.

A Gift of the Givers aid truck is loaded with supplies. Picture: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

GOTG comes to the aid of SANDF soldiers who lost belongings in deadly NC fire

9 October 2023 6:34 AM

The incident occurred on Friday after the fire swept through the force's training centre in Lohatla. Six soldiers died and three other SANDF members were injured in the incident.

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

Creating a community around mental health

8 October 2023 11:41 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Community Mental Health Convention coordinator Gerda Scheepers. She explains that several events will take place in the South Peninsula in October.

Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'

World

Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off

World

Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service

Local

LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside

Local

EWN Highlights

Witness recounts the murder of pastor Dwayne Gordon at Eagle Christian Center

9 October 2023 5:42 PM

ActionSA welcomes Thembinkosi Rawula in the Eastern Cape

9 October 2023 5:31 PM

Gumede corruption trial continues while one accused awaits legal representation

9 October 2023 3:44 PM

