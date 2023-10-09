Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are mounting over the callous murder of Joburg pastor, Dwayne Gordon, who was gunned down in full view of a congregation while preaching at the Eagle Christian Centre in Newlands.
On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.
Six gunmen stormed the church during the service while Gordon was preaching.
He was invited as a guest preacher at the church's "restoration conference."
According to Zambian pastor, DD Isaac, Gordon was targeted and was previously shot in the leg.
Isaac is the founder of the Holy Ghost Embassy, which has a branch in Randburg. He posted a message on his social media accounts alleging that Gordon was being targeted by another prophet, driven by fear of losing his congregation.
While details of the previous shooting remain vague, Isaac alleges that Gordon was shot in the leg when armed gunmen stormed their church in Randburg.
A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday for Gordon in Randburg.
Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to track down the killers, who fired several shots, injuring two congregants and killing Gordon.
Police spokesperson, Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi: "The community is urged to work together with the police in coming forth with any information that can assist with the investigations on the crime stop line at 08600 10111."
In a statement, Eagle Christian Centre said their congregants, which included mothers and their children, remain traumatised by the incident.
This article first appeared on EWN : Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service
Source : Facebook
