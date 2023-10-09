[WATCH] At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival





At least 260 people have died following a Hamas attack at an outdoor electronic music festival in Israel near the Gaza Strip.

According to reports, a number of attendees were seen to be abducted by Hamas personnel.

One festival goer told reports: "We received a 'red siren' [rocket warning] alert. It led to chaos, especially among the vehicles trying to exit. Then gunshots began, and we had to start running. Currently, we are in hiding, waiting for assistance."

Footage from the music festival in Re’im, just minutes before Hamas massacred over 250 attendees and kidnapped hundreds of others into Gaza. #Israel #IsraelPalestineWar #hamasattack #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/pGDLLlUyUu ' Santosh Yadav (@Santosh35004791) October 9, 2023

One user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) saying: "It's scary. Appalling and sickening attack on innocent civilians and many foreign tourists at this music festival. When will this cycle of violence ever end? What is the answer? More violence? War?"

While another said: "Very very sad but you can thank the Israeli government for terrorizing Palestinians daily and radicalizing an opposition to act in such a way."

The death toll from the conflict continues to rise, with more than 700 people said to be killed in Israel, and a further 400 killed in Palestine.

Atleast 260 bodies have been found at the site of Israel music festival #อิสราเอล #IsraelPalestineWar #Israelmusicfestival pic.twitter.com/00f496jOMI ' Nura Muhammad (@NuraMuh75683531) October 9, 2023

RELATED: Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'