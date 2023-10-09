Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
The power of community was evident when thousands of strangers came together to support John, a retiring factory worker.
Clips of John went viral on social media after a co-worker shared that he was given a measly send-off, a certificate, and barbecue, for 42 years of loyalty from his employer.
This was sad to see him leave with just a piece of paper saying he worked for 42 years.♬ come into my arms - november ultra
Naturally, this sparked outrage, and thousands of strangers showed their support for John.
A GoFundMe was started to give him a proper send-off. It quickly raised more than $36,000 (over R710,000) for his retirement.
Not a dry eye in the house I would think, as John finally got his due recompense in the end.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947 : Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@m3nta11y1ll1
