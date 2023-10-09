Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
The issue of repaying student loans is not unique to South Africa but the creation of a student debt stokvel to help alleviate students' debt burden is.
Africa Melane speaks to Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X - a student stokvel.
Ngobese says that the student stokvel aims to help students pay off historical debt and "help students in need and pay it forward" by:
1) Settling the national student debt.
2) Making education affordable by subsidising tuition fees for disadvantaged students.
3) Inspiring and empowering South Africans to have an active role is the development of all students through unity.
The organisation will help "any student with historical debt." It's the only criteria, says Ngobese.
Ngobese also notes that the organisation has settled historic debt of R2.8 million for 135 students.
These funds come from partners, the general public and corporate donations.
The organisation also manufactures and sells toilet paper where R3 of every roll sold goes towards the student debt fund.
WeSolve4X also hosts other programmes like using graduates' skills who benefit from the student debt fund to use their skills to teach at schools which the organisation also gives back to.
So far, the organisation has over 13 thousand applications with students owing over R13 billion.
Overall, more donations = being able to wipe out more student debt.
If you'd like to apply for debt help or make a donation, WeSolve4X.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
