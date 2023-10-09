An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging





Barbara Friedman about trending online news including an unbearable situation involving a bear getting its head stuck in a jug while seeking food.

Friedman takes us to Tennessee, America where it's reported that a six-month old bear cub foraged for food before getting its head stuck in a pet food feeder.

The feeder which looks like a jug was stuck on the bear cub's head for about two months before the bear was rescued on 3 October until Tennessee wildlife workers and the Appalachian Bear Rescue freed it.

Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October

The rescue team aptly named the cub, Juggles after this ordeal but the real question is: how did Juggles survive with a plastic container on his head and without water and food for two months?

Friedman says that he survived because he must have been foraging for food before the hibernation period kicked in which is a basically an "eat-a-thon" which bears do so they don't have to leave their home during winter.

Post-rescue, Juggles was found to be okay with some ticks in his ears and a urinary tract infection and was placed on antibiotics for it.

Juggles is recuperating from its ordeal at a rehabilitation center in Townsend, Tennessee with the goal of releasing him back to the wild.

Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October

Friedman says this is not unusual animal behaviour. In South Africa, this happens with baboons sometimes and so humans need to "be aware."

As humans, we need to give them space and keep your garbage under lock and key. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

