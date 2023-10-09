Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'





Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.

Israel has declared a state of war following an attack by Hamas which has seen hundreds of people killed and kidnapped.

The Media Review Network, group aimed at exposing what it calls Zionist apartheid and the occupation of Palestine, told EWN that while the attack was a surprise it was inevitable.

They added that Palestine has endured years of humiliation and brutality from Israel and has been left with no choice but to retaliate.

Friedman seconds this, saying that the root of the issue stems from people being oppressed for so long and eventually exploding.

She adds that a solution needs to be agreed upon, however, she doubts that it will happen anytime soon, if ever.

There has to be a political solution, there has to be a way to find peace...I don't believe it will ever happen in my lifetime or ever. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

You cannot keep people in a sort of township location and just carry on as normal, because eventually it will explode. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

