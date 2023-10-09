Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web.
Israel has declared a state of war following an attack by Hamas which has seen hundreds of people killed and kidnapped.
The Media Review Network, group aimed at exposing what it calls Zionist apartheid and the occupation of Palestine, told EWN that while the attack was a surprise it was inevitable.
They added that Palestine has endured years of humiliation and brutality from Israel and has been left with no choice but to retaliate.
Friedman seconds this, saying that the root of the issue stems from people being oppressed for so long and eventually exploding.
She adds that a solution needs to be agreed upon, however, she doubts that it will happen anytime soon, if ever.
Gaza situation.#Hamas #Israel #Palestine #Gaza' Arslan Baloch (@balochi5252) October 9, 2023
RELATED: Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
RELATED: (WATCH) At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival
RELATED: SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine
There has to be a political solution, there has to be a way to find peace...I don't believe it will ever happen in my lifetime or ever.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
You cannot keep people in a sort of township location and just carry on as normal, because eventually it will explode.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia
A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in AustraliaRead More
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters
Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.Read More
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’
Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead.Read More
Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER
The Olympic gymnast has a record-breaking 37 medals to her name.Read More
Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off
Social media rallied behind a US factory worker who was given a certificate and BBQ for 42 years of service.Read More
[WATCH] At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival
"You can thank the Israeli government for terrorizing Palestinians daily and radicalizing an opposition to act in such a way."Read More
A shocking Hamas assault on Israel leaves both sides dealing with consequences
The trauma of Hamas’ surprise attack is bound to have momentous consequences for Israel’s domestic politics.Read More
Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
"The tension has been building," says Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director of RiskRecon.Read More
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children
The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky.Read More