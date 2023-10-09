Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!'





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting stories of the day. This one includes the latter and involves a real-life university in the United Kingdom specialising in 'magic.' Skip to 5.54 for this one.

The University of Exeter in the United Kingdom is offering a postgraduate Master's degree in magic and the occult - "so if you didn't get your letter to Hogwarts, this might be your chance" reports Friedman.

This might not be as shocking of an idea than most people think.

If you believe in rituals like wearing 'lucky' jewellery representing a point of contact with a distant person or thing, touching wood, not doing something specific to not jinx your favourite sports team on match day, getting into crystals, manifesting your vision board or exploring feminist readings of witchcraft - then this course might be of interest to you.

The multidisciplinary degree starts in September 2024 and will draw on history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama and religion to show the role of magic on the west and the east.

Friedman notes that the course will also explore the impact of magic and witchcraft on society comes amid growing interest in folklore.

The course will be led by Professor, Emily Selove who says that there's been an interest in the magic and the occult which is why this degree is "the first of its kind."

A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside academia lies at the heart of the most urgent questions of our society. Decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism, and anti-racism are at the core of this programme. Emily Selove - Professor, University of Exeter

While Friedman thinks this "is pretty amazing."

It sounds really interesting and it could be a solution for people who want to change the world in a different way. Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

