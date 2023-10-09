Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!'
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending and interesting stories of the day. This one includes the latter and involves a real-life university in the United Kingdom specialising in 'magic.' Skip to 5.54 for this one.
The University of Exeter in the United Kingdom is offering a postgraduate Master's degree in magic and the occult - "so if you didn't get your letter to Hogwarts, this might be your chance" reports Friedman.
This might not be as shocking of an idea than most people think.
If you believe in rituals like wearing 'lucky' jewellery representing a point of contact with a distant person or thing, touching wood, not doing something specific to not jinx your favourite sports team on match day, getting into crystals, manifesting your vision board or exploring feminist readings of witchcraft - then this course might be of interest to you.
The multidisciplinary degree starts in September 2024 and will draw on history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama and religion to show the role of magic on the west and the east.
Friedman notes that the course will also explore the impact of magic and witchcraft on society comes amid growing interest in folklore.
The course will be led by Professor, Emily Selove who says that there's been an interest in the magic and the occult which is why this degree is "the first of its kind."
A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside academia lies at the heart of the most urgent questions of our society. Decolonisation, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism, and anti-racism are at the core of this programme.Emily Selove - Professor, University of Exeter
While Friedman thinks this "is pretty amazing."
It sounds really interesting and it could be a solution for people who want to change the world in a different way.Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : www.unsplash.com
More from Lifestyle
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’
Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.Read More
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens
A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell.Read More
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'
10 October marks World Mental Health Day.Read More
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list
Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.Read More
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging
A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.Read More
[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'
While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience.Read More
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples'
A man is normally seen as the dominant partner in a heterosexual relationship, but some modern-day couples are reportedly flipping the script.Read More