LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside
CAPE TOWN - Fatiema Haron-Masoet, anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah's youngest daughter, was just six years old when her father was buried.
Haron died in police custody in 1969. In 1970, inquest magistrate JSP Kuhn concluded he had an “accidental fall” down a flight of stairs.
On Monday, 54 years later, she and her family welcomed the Western Cape High Court setting aside the 1970 inquest, to find the true cause of Haron's untimely death.
Masoet said she and her family were "hoping for a positive outcome" and some semblance of closure - but said there could not be "complete closure because there is no one to prosecute".
"We want to give hope to the victims and survivors of the apartheid era. We want to give them the courage to continue the fight.
"For us, it will be some kind of closure leading into how our father died. For 123 days, every day, our father was tortured. It brought up an overwhelming feeling of anger and resentment; the pain and the agony of wanting to know all along. The truth must be told."
In an interview with Eyewitness News, Masoet said the family had carried a heavy weight on their shoulders. She took the opportunity to honour her father, but also praise her mother.
"Today, I stand tall on the shoulders of my father, but I stand taller on the shoulders of my mother. She stood firm and strong in her shoes to make sure that what we have today. We can feel honoured that we come from such kind of parents. We walk in the shadows of our parents.
"At least future generations looking into reports of Imam Haron's death will see the truth."
Listen to Lindsay Dentlinger's interview with Masoet:
