'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow
Crystal Orderson speaks with Barry Bateman, Communications Manager for AfriForum Private Prosecutions Unit and Nicolette Kinnear, Charl's Wife
Kinnear was shot and killed in 2020 while he was investigating a gun racketeering case which involved several high-ranking police officers.
The South African Police Service failed to Act on an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) report which some believe points to a cover up.
The report showed that SAPS officers played a role in security being removed from Kinnear’s house.
RELATED: IPID report into top cop's murder classified as it implicates senior officials
Bateman says that AfriForum has sent a letter to the Nation Police Commissioner, the Minister of Police and the Executive Director of IPID to demand an explanation.
The only inference we can draw is that there is a cover-up.Barry Bateman, Communications Manager - AfriForum Private Prosecutions Unit
We will not hesitate to approach the courts to force the police to simply do their jobs.Barry Bateman, Communications Manager - AfriForum Private Prosecutions Unit
Charl’s widow, Nicolette says she just wants justice for her family as there has been no movement in the case.
I am tired of the lies; I am tired of all the empty promises.Nicolette Kinnear, Charl's Wife
Listen to the interview above for more.
