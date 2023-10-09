[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg





Mandy Wiener speaks with Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster

In parts of the country South Africans experienced extremely high temperatures over the weekend.

Viljoen says that there has been some relief from the heat and there will be some rainfall in Johannesburg this week.

Not much in terms of rainfall amounts… but at this stage I think we will just be desperate to hear that thunder. Elizabeth Viljoen, SAWS Forecaster

She adds that for most of the week we will be having temperatures in the high 20s, with the exception of Thursday.

In Cape Town, she says, there will be beautiful warm and sunny weather for most of the week.

