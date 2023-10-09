Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds
The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.
Two matches will take place in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis over the weekend of 14 and 15 October.
Fiji was the last team to confirm their spot in the last eight, despite a narrow loss to Portugal, edging past Australia.
The full line-up for the quarter-finals is as follows:
Quarter-final 1 Saturday, 14/10: Wales vs Argentina at Stade de Marseille. Kick-off is at 5pm.
Quarter-final 2: Saturday, 14/10: Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Kick-off is at 9pm.
Quarter-final 3: Sunday, 15/10: England vs Fiji at Stade de Marseille. Kick-off is at 5pm.
Quarter-final 4: Sunday, 15/10 France vs South Africa at Stade de France at Saint-Denis. Kick-off is at 9pm.
In the semi-final, the winner from QF 1 will play the winner of QF2, and the winner of QF3 will play the winner of QF4.
The winner of semi-final 1 will play the winner of semi-final 2 for the Webb Ellis Cup
The loser of semi-final 1 will play the loser of semi-final 2 for the third-place finish.
The most popular winner odds, according to Odds Checker, are:
• South Africa 7/2
• Ireland 11/4
• France 11/4
• England 14/1
• New Zealand 7/2
• Wales 20/1
• Argentina 50/1
•Fiji 60/1
(Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.)
