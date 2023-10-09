Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds





The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.

Two matches will take place in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis over the weekend of 14 and 15 October.

Fiji was the last team to confirm their spot in the last eight, despite a narrow loss to Portugal, edging past Australia.

The full line-up for the quarter-finals is as follows:

Quarter-final 1 Saturday, 14/10: Wales vs Argentina at Stade de Marseille. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Quarter-final 2: Saturday, 14/10: Ireland vs New Zealand at Stade de France in Saint-Denis. Kick-off is at 9pm.

Quarter-final 3: Sunday, 15/10: England vs Fiji at Stade de Marseille. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Quarter-final 4: Sunday, 15/10 France vs South Africa at Stade de France at Saint-Denis. Kick-off is at 9pm.

In the semi-final, the winner from QF 1 will play the winner of QF2, and the winner of QF3 will play the winner of QF4.

The winner of semi-final 1 will play the winner of semi-final 2 for the Webb Ellis Cup

The loser of semi-final 1 will play the loser of semi-final 2 for the third-place finish.

The most popular winner odds, according to Odds Checker, are:

• South Africa 7/2

• Ireland 11/4

• France 11/4

• England 14/1

• New Zealand 7/2

• Wales 20/1

• Argentina 50/1

•Fiji 60/1

(Odds are correct at the time of publishing and are subject to change.)

