South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list





Africa Melane speaks to Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa Veterinary Association about why we have a shortage of vets in the country and why this urgently needs to be addressed.

Steyn reports that the South African government has listed veterinarians on its scarce skills list.

Why?

Steyns says this is due to the fact that South Africa only has one academic faculty which is in Pretoria while the requirement for vet graduates to work a year of community service in a government clinic also hinders local students and international transfers.

Currently, there are only about 3700 vets in South Africa whereas the international standards reach about 10 thousand vets per country.

Steyn also says that about 49% of vets aged between 25-29 years old emigrate each year due to economic reasons and because of safety and security in South Africa.

With financial stain on paying back student loans post-graduation - Steyn says, many South African vets also opt to work overseas straight after studying.

Is there a solution?

Steyn says that the government needs to do two things to attract local and international students:

1) Remove the requirement for community service post-graduation.

2) Increase academic faculties for vets across South Africa.

It's difficult for vets abroad to come and work in South Africa because they need to pass an exam to work here and spend one year working in community service at a government clinic somewhere - which needs to be addressed. Gert Steyn, MD - South Africa Veterinary Association

The way forward...

Steyn confirms that the Veterinary Association is petitioning that the South African government remove the requirement for compulsory community services because graduates from abroad are already qualified and should be able to work here without this clause.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.