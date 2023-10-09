Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens





The City's Parks and recreation department confirms the fall of a local treasure - a Champion Tree, in Claremont's Ardene Gardens on 4 October.

Image source: supplied

Image source: supplied

The department's emergency team was promptly dispatched upon receiving the call and the fallen tree was identified as Turkish Oak.

The tree obstructed Claremont Main Road, affecting both incoming and outgoing traffic. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident and it only caused damage to the road curbing and a streetlight pole.

Native to Europe and parts of Asia, the Turkish Oak stood at an impressive height of approximately 25 meters, with a spread of 16 meters and a trunk diameter of 1,2 metres.

Although the exact planting date is unknown, it is estimated to have been planted during the early to mid-20th century, making the tree approximately 80 to 100 years old. The tree was likely planted by a member of the Arderne family to showcase the diverse tree species in Arderne Gardens.

Why the mighty tree fell...

The primary factors contributing to the tree's fall may have included above-average rainfall, strong gale-force winds and previous storms.

Additionally, susceptibility to heart rot, a fungal disease affecting the tree's core, may have played a role.

These factors collectively weakened the tree, making it vulnerable to toppling.

Champion Trees are recognised for their exceptional size, age, aesthetic appeal, cultural significance, historic value, or tourist attraction.

Are there still Champion trees in the gardens?

The remaining Champion trees in Arderne Gardens include the Moreton Bay Fig, Norfolk Island Pine, Aleppo Pine, and Queensland Kauri.