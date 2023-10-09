Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens
The City's Parks and recreation department confirms the fall of a local treasure - a Champion Tree, in Claremont's Ardene Gardens on 4 October.
The department's emergency team was promptly dispatched upon receiving the call and the fallen tree was identified as Turkish Oak.
The tree obstructed Claremont Main Road, affecting both incoming and outgoing traffic. Fortunately, no injuries occurred during the incident and it only caused damage to the road curbing and a streetlight pole.
Native to Europe and parts of Asia, the Turkish Oak stood at an impressive height of approximately 25 meters, with a spread of 16 meters and a trunk diameter of 1,2 metres.
Although the exact planting date is unknown, it is estimated to have been planted during the early to mid-20th century, making the tree approximately 80 to 100 years old. The tree was likely planted by a member of the Arderne family to showcase the diverse tree species in Arderne Gardens.
Why the mighty tree fell...
The primary factors contributing to the tree's fall may have included above-average rainfall, strong gale-force winds and previous storms.
Additionally, susceptibility to heart rot, a fungal disease affecting the tree's core, may have played a role.
These factors collectively weakened the tree, making it vulnerable to toppling.
Champion Trees are recognised for their exceptional size, age, aesthetic appeal, cultural significance, historic value, or tourist attraction.
Are there still Champion trees in the gardens?
The remaining Champion trees in Arderne Gardens include the Moreton Bay Fig, Norfolk Island Pine, Aleppo Pine, and Queensland Kauri.
More from Lifestyle
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’
Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.Read More
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'
10 October marks World Mental Health Day.Read More
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list
Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.Read More
Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!'
Harry Potter and Hogwarts for who? You won't have to find platform 9 and three quarters to access this 'magic' school.Read More
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging
A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.Read More
[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'
While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, it can elevate your sexual experience.Read More
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Female-led relationships are 'becoming popular amongst heterosexual couples'
A man is normally seen as the dominant partner in a heterosexual relationship, but some modern-day couples are reportedly flipping the script.Read More
More from Local
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg
South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end.Read More
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list
Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.Read More
'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow
AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear.Read More
LISTEN: Harons hope for closure as 1970 inquest into activist's death set aside
Imam Abdullah Haron died in police custody in 1969. More than five decades later, the Western Cape High Court has set aside a 1970 inquest, in order to find the true cause of his death.Read More
Findings of 1970 inquest into death of Imam Haron set aside
Western Cape High Court Judge Daniel Thulare handed down his judgment in the reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Imam Abdullah Haron on Monday.Read More
Student stokvel, WeSolve4X changes students lives by clearing historical debt
Tsietsi Ngobese, the founder and CEO of WeSolve4X explains how the organisation has settled over R2.8 million for 135 students.Read More
Questions mount over murder of Joburg pastor Dwayne Gordon during service
On Friday, the horrific scenes were caught on a live stream that was posted on the church's Facebook page.Read More
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors
Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.Read More
GOTG comes to the aid of SANDF soldiers who lost belongings in deadly NC fire
The incident occurred on Friday after the fire swept through the force's training centre in Lohatla. Six soldiers died and three other SANDF members were injured in the incident.Read More