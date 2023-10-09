Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
It seems not even the sky can limit Trevor Noah.
The South African just made history as the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 October.
RELATED: [WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again
Taking to his social media, Noah expressed his immense gratitude to everyone who was in attendance.
“It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena!”
“Thank you doesn’t always capture the full gratitude I have for the love you’ve showed me on this journey but please believe every time I get on stage, I’ll do my utmost to make it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen.”
Dubai and everyone who came from around the UAE 🇦🇪' Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) October 5, 2023
It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena! Thank you doesn’t always… pic.twitter.com/mxFbHBT2LI
‘Off The Record Tour’ recently wrapped up in India and South Africa and will now head to the USA.
His tour has received rave reviews thus far.
Fabulous show, loved it. Support acts were also great 👏' Dajopar (@dajopar) September 2, 2023
Woke up with a sore throat from laughing out loud. It was a great show' Tumi Mkha' (@Tumi_Mkha) September 1, 2023
I was there and laughed my ass off non-stop. Thank you for the massive laughs!!' Mamayang3 (@mamayang3suku) October 5, 2023
RELATED: Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify
This article first appeared on 947 : Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Source : 702
More from Entertainment
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today
Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.Read More
Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K
Yes, it's official! Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married.Read More
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. This week we’re watching: BeckhamRead More
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
Spend #AnHourWith singer, songwriter Joshua na die Reën on CapeTalk this Sunday!
He's going to take you on a trip down music memory lane, playing his favourite songs from the 80's and 90's.Read More
[WATCH] Vroom vroom! Super motor champion speeds up spiral stairs into studio
Catch Brian Capper's speed biking skills live at the FIA World Rallycross Championships at Killarney International Raceway this weekend!Read More
An African Dream! Vicky Sampson teams up with Black Coffee for remix of hit song
Vicky Sampson will be taking the stage at our 26th birthday event, CapeTalk Classics, on 22 October at the Cabo Beach Club.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More