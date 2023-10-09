Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai





It seems not even the sky can limit Trevor Noah.

The South African just made history as the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 October.

Taking to his social media, Noah expressed his immense gratitude to everyone who was in attendance.

“It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena!”

“Thank you doesn’t always capture the full gratitude I have for the love you’ve showed me on this journey but please believe every time I get on stage, I’ll do my utmost to make it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen.”

Dubai and everyone who came from around the UAE 🇦🇪

‘Off The Record Tour’ recently wrapped up in India and South Africa and will now head to the USA.

His tour has received rave reviews thus far.

Fabulous show, loved it. Support acts were also great 👏 ' Dajopar (@dajopar) September 2, 2023

Woke up with a sore throat from laughing out loud. It was a great show ' Tumi Mkha' (@Tumi_Mkha) September 1, 2023

I was there and laughed my ass off non-stop. Thank you for the massive laughs!! ' Mamayang3 (@mamayang3suku) October 5, 2023

