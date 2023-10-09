Streaming issues? Report here
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai

9 October 2023 3:50 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Trevor Noah continues to make history.

It seems not even the sky can limit Trevor Noah.

The South African just made history as the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on 3 October.

RELATED: [WATCH] Trevor Noah is making comedy his ‘first-born’ again

Taking to his social media, Noah expressed his immense gratitude to everyone who was in attendance.

“It’s hard to believe that over a decade ago I was performing to 400 people at my first show in Dubai and now finding out I was blessed to be the first comedian ever to sell out the Coca Cola arena!”

“Thank you doesn’t always capture the full gratitude I have for the love you’ve showed me on this journey but please believe every time I get on stage, I’ll do my utmost to make it one of the best shows you’ve ever seen.”

‘Off The Record Tour’ recently wrapped up in India and South Africa and will now head to the USA.

His tour has received rave reviews thus far.

RELATED: Trevor Noah pens podcast deal with Spotify


This article first appeared on 947 : Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai




