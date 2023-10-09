Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Earlier this year, Grammy-award-winning DJ Black Coffee announced that he'll perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 7 October, noting that it's the 'holy grail' of event locations.
And so, as 7 October came and went... Black Coffee made history as the musician became the first South African DJ to fill up Madison Square Garden.
The multiple Grammy-award winner hailing from Umlazi in KwaZulu Natal flew the South African flag high with this epic achievement.
Of course, when you make history with a moment like this, videos and messages from friends and fans pour in across social media platforms showing what an awe-inspiring moment this was.
I am still spinning from last night!! Wow wow wow New York @realblackcoffee can’t thank u enough for last night #deepinthebottomofafrica Thank you to everyone that made last night possible! my dress: designer @ronnie____ron hand painted by @zemigwalo 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jZnniR6JSV' monique bingham (@moniquebingham) October 8, 2023
Statements from South Africa's Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture also made headlines with the department's Minister, Zizi Kodwa expressing his pride as Black Coffee saying that this shows "endless possibilities" for South African artists.
Black Coffee headlining at Madison Square Gardens is historic and shows the endless possibilities of South African musicians. We commit ourselves to opening the global audience to our artists.Zizi Kodwa, Minister of Arts and Culture - South Africa
While President Cyril Ramaphosa also relayed congratulations and gratitude for Coffee's talent taking the global stage.
Congratulations to Black Coffee for being the first South African DJ to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA to a sold-out show this past Saturday. South African artists continue to distinguish themselves and promoting our talents on the global stage. We thank… pic.twitter.com/9t6xc1rbET' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 9, 2023
With fans paying tribute too.
Madisson Square Garden was on fire 🔥🔥 Black Coffee 🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/SdJCAFj1k0' Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) October 9, 2023
Coffee was in awe at the turn out and took to Instagram thanking fans for their support!
We love to see it!!!
