How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’
Pippa Hudson speaks with Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, author and psychologist
O’Sullivan grew up in a neglectful home with parents who were addicted to heroin.
Despite the terrible situation she faced at home, she said that the intervention of some good teachers changed her life.
She says that one of her teachers, Mrs Arkenson, helped her by always believing she could do things and giving her jobs, even though she was a difficult student.
She never stopped believing that I could achieve the standard.Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, Author/Psychologist
I think she understood poverty and how it manifests itself in the classroom.Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, Author/Psychologist
O’Sullivan adds that this teacher also taught her how to wash herself and kept hygiene products and supplies for her.
Prior to the teachers help she said that she often smelt bad, was unclean, and had lice and as a result the other children would not play with her.
That care and that kindness not only made me want to work harder for them in the classroom, but it also lived with me forever.Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, Author/Psychologist
Throughout her life she said she felt like so many of the bad things in her life were her fault, and support from her teacher helped fix that internal narrative.
Mrs Arkenson was not the only teacher to change her life.
As she got older another teacher, Mr Pickering, started to give her books to read and speaking to her about them.
In addition to this, one day when there was supposed to be a parent teacher conference Mr Pickering came to her house and told her father that she was a brilliant student and she needed support.
It actually makes me emotional to think about.Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, Author/Psychologist
What he did for me lived on forever.Dr Katriona O’Sullivan, Author/Psychologist
The last 9 weeks have been a whirlwind-with much worry about my parents legacy! A friend of my dad wrote me-"Whilst I’m sure it would have brought up plenty for him I know Tony would be so proud of you & the book. He never hid from his story" this meant more than the book sales! pic.twitter.com/FS4R5FDGSl' Katriona O'Sullivan (@katrionaos) July 26, 2023
When she left school young because she fell pregnant, Pickering came and found her and organised everything for her to be able to come back to school and write her exams.
Through support from teachers, she was able to go from a life marked by poverty and addiction, to finishing university with a PhD and speaking out to help others change their situation.
Listen to the interview above for more.
