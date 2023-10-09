Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end. 9 October 2023 3:39 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa. 9 October 2023 2:35 PM
View all Local
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
View all Politics
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food. 9 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health. 9 October 2023 5:11 PM
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’ Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving. 9 October 2023 3:53 PM
Champion Tree gets TREEmendous chop at Arderne Gardens A local treasure renowned for its lush botanical beauty experienced an unfortunate incident when an iconic Champion Tree fell. 9 October 2023 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot. 9 October 2023 8:19 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 9 October 2023 3:37 PM
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’ Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead. 9 October 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases

9 October 2023 5:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
dental hygiene

Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.

John Perlman speaks with Prof Neil Wood, Specialist in Oral Medicine and Periodontology

The mouth is the window to the rest of your body, and not taking care of it can have serious consequences.

Two scientists found that certain bacteria in your mouth have been linked to multiple health issues including liver disease, renal failure, cancers, heart disease, and hypertension.

RELATED: Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

According to Woods, these bacteria can cause a chronic low-level inflammation and people do not always address these problems with their gums.

He says that in order to protect your dental health you need to be aware of all the small spaces and grooves in your mouth that need special attention, so you can remove all the bacteria.

In addition to this he says you need to visit your dentist so you can get all the tough to reach areas.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com
@ dolgachov/123rf.com

You do need to brush, floss, and use mouth wash.

Prof Neil Wood, Specialist in Oral Medicine and Periodontology

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases




9 October 2023 5:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
dental hygiene

