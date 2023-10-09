Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital.
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is considering delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
ARC is joining a growing and long list of companies that feel their true value is not being realised on the stock market.
Companies are not getting the flows of investment they expected when JSE-listed, bit are beginning to feel they might be better off in the private domain, and not having to report publicly every six months.
Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital says there a several factors that contribute to a company to take this decision.
Ultimately, if GDP growth is low, and confidence levels are low in the country, it results in low valuations.Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
RELATED: JSE to cut red tape, but is it enough to stop delisting trend?
There're lots of negatives to being listed, in terms of shareholders, and communication and JSE-rules and the like.Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
RELATED: JSE adjusting requirements to keep small- and mid-cap companies from delisting
If you can't see the prospect of being able to raise capital, at what you think is a fair-value for your business, probably 50% of the reason for being listed disappears.Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
