Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.
American sportswear company, Under Armour says its latest technology, the Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes were tested by some of the world's fastest runners, and built to hit record-breaking speeds.
The shoe is designed and made with a full-length carbon fiber plate, adding propulsion while tackling that grueling marathon, while the rubberless cushioning makes this racing shoe light and grippy.
Under Armour also claims that the cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel the runner forward.
The American sportwear brand is no stranger to incorporating the latest technology to it's apparel.
Previous shoe designs were fitted with Bluetooth sensors that could be synced to your phone to optimise your training.
They're carbon-plated. And it's a plate of carbon that runs through the shoe from the heel to the toe. It's amazingly comfortable, both to walk and to run in these shoes.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
This kind of high-end development, in high-end shoes will filter down into the rest of the shoes. This is how technology advances, that it filters down the mass market.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
I can see how much of a difference this can make for somebody. It might not be my form of technology...but I can see amazing technology where it's being developed.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
