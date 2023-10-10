Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning
At least 150 people are being held hostage by Hamas fighters in areas across Gaza following raids on Saturday.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations says finding hostages are important, but that it's even more vital to focus on "obliterating Hamas terrorist capabilities".
Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, says they will start executing civilian hostages if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.
What's been reported thus far:
- Hundreds of attendees at the Nova music festival in Israel near the Gaza Strip have been either killed or kidnapped
- Hamas fighters have taken hostages in the border community Be'eri, 20 miles east of Gaza
- Al Qassam Brigades claimed to capture “dozens” of Israeli soldiers on Saturday
- Foreign nationals remain unaccounted for
It's chaos, it really is... it's still absolute chaos.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
